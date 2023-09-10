If you’ve been outside enjoying sunny skies over the weekend, but wondering, and worrying, how long this will last, Seattle’s National Weather Service says have no fear.

“Summer is not done yet,” said Trent Davis, meteorologist with the weather service. And, he added, expect to see things heat up again toward the end of the week.

Starting Sunday night, two weak cold fronts are headed our direction off the Pacific Ocean, Davis said. That will help keep high temperatures in the low to mid-70s for the first half of the week, and it could bring a 30% chance of light scattered showers through Tuesday night.

But starting Thursday, expect temperatures to start rising into the weekend. Highs are forecast in the low 80s. Lows are predicted to dip down into the 50s. And the rain should be gone.

“Definitely open those windows at night,” Davis said.

As the region trudges toward the great dark of winter, longer nights will help cool off daytime temperatures.

Even so, with the predicted temperatures at the end of the week, Seattle will likely be about 10 degrees hotter compared with average temperatures for this time of year, Davis said.