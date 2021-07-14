While there may be a very small amount of smoke from fires in Washington and British Columbia mixed in with the foggy marine layer this morning, air quality remains moderate to good throughout most of Western Washington.

Dana Felton of the National Weather Service in Seattle said a westerly wind continues to push onshore, protecting the Puget Sound area from smoke caused by the hundreds of wildfires burning to the north, east and south.

We are currently in a run of more than 28 days with temperatures that have reached the high 70s or above, he said, which has added to the fire danger.

But Felton said the onshore flow will continue through the weekend and that by Friday we could see temperatures in the upper 60s and a chance of rain.

Rain! Wouldn’t that be great?