Sure, it’s still cold and wet, but don’t despair. Remember, it only feels like it will never be warm again.

Maybe it won’t be this weekend or next week (except for Sunday, when we’ll get a break from the gray). But soon! Really!

Good morning, western WA. Happy Friday. We've got some lingering clouds around this morning (per @space_needle cam). We'll see a few more showers this afternoon with highs near 50. #wawx pic.twitter.com/RPrCbvsMjt — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 15, 2022

Remember that by the end of June last year, it was 108 degrees.

This current bout of cool weather, which earlier this week brought us some of the coldest April days on record in Seattle, is due to a trough of low pressure that’s been camping over the Puget Sound region, according to Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Sunbreak here at the office has bumped the temperature up to 44°. Still cloudy @flySEA with a temperature of 38° at 11 am. The high in Seattle yesterday was 44°. In 77+ years of records there has never been back to back days in April in Seattle with a high less than 45°. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) April 14, 2022

“It’s not been in any hurry to go anywhere,” he said.

It will finally push eastward by Sunday, he said, which opens up the possibility for a sunny day with a high near 55.

By Sunday night, however, a new frontal system moves in bringing more wet and showery weather through at least the first half of next week, Reedy said.

Overnight lows next week could dip down into the upper 30s, Reedy said, but it won’t be as cold as it was this week.