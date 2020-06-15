Hang in there, friends.

The weather is as cold and damp on Monday as it’s going to be all week, said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-60s, with “a good amount of showers and rain.”

But that will slowly give way to drier skies and warmer temperatures through the week until, finally, Thursday and Friday bring more sun and dry skies with highs in the upper 70s in parts of the Puget Sound region.

Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with a high around 77 degrees across most of the Sound and into the 80s in some areas, most notably near the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, he said.

“I’m looking forward to it, too,” DeFlitch said. “The month of June seems like it’s been rather cool.”

Even the sunniest days will start with morning clouds, but those will mostly clear out as the day wears on.

“We may not have perfectly clear skies, but there will definitely be more sunshine,” DeFlitch said. He said the normal temperature for this time of year is around 71 degrees, and the record high for June 19 is 88 degrees.

By Sunday, high temperatures are expected to drop back into the mid-70s, and a chance of showers returns.