We saw some of the earliest snow ever recorded in a season this year. So what's the outlook for the rest of winter. Here's what the experts have to say.

An unusually cold start to November and a little bit of snow on Friday and Sunday might have a few people digging out the snowshoes, boots, shovels, sleds and ice scrapers.

But, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle, early snow in the season really is no indicator of how cold and snowy the rest of the season will be.

“It has no bearing on the rest of the season,” meteorologist Dana Felton said.

In a tweet this week, the weather service listed the earliest snowfalls recorded in Seattle and the amount of snow received through the rest of the water year. The earliest snowfall of the year was recorded on Oct. 27, in 1971. Nov. 5 this year was the third-earliest recorded snowfall.

Half of the seasons’ snow amounts were above Seattle’s normal total of 10 inches for the season, half were below and two were right on the line, Felton said.

“What we were trying to show is that just because we had a little snow doesn’t mean we’re going to get a lot of snow,” he said. “There’s not a lot of correlation there.”

So, go ahead and put that ice scraper in your car and locate your sleds and shovels, but don’t get too excited or dismayed.

We’ll just deal with it as it comes.