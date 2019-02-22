Brief snowflakes will likely turn to rain, the National Weather Service in Seattle advises. We could get weekend showers as well, with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s during the days and in the high 30s overnight.

Although some people living in Everett, Shoreline or on higher hills in Seattle may have seen a few snowflakes on Friday morning, forecasters are convinced it won’t last.

“It might accumulate on windshields and grass for a short time, but it’s not going to stick on the roads and most likely will be turning to rain,” said Kirby Cook, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Cook said the snow is due to a frontal weather system that began working its way into the region on Friday morning, but will dissipate as temperatures rise during the day.

Seattle-area residents can expect the heaviest rainfall of the week midafternoon on Friday, with showers on Saturday and Sunday, Cook said.

“It won’t be a steady rain,” he said of the weekend, “but it will stay unsettled and showery with temperatures below normal.”

Weekend temperatures are forecast to be in the low- to mid-40s during the day and the high 30s overnight.

Usually, at this time of year, the region is experiencing temperatures in the low 50s, Cook said.

Residents at higher elevations could see some snow during the cooler weekend nights, but it will be too warm for snow during the day, he said.

“It’s not cold enough for accumulation unless you are up in Snoqualmie Pass,” he said.

Another system that was predicted by some to bring snow to the region on Sunday looks like it will be headed for Oregon instead, Cook said.