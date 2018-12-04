Some areas of Snohomish and King counties have already received below-freezing temperatures, which have combined with overnight fog to make driving more of a challenge Tuesday morning.

It’s December in Seattle, but for longtime residents, it sure hasn’t felt like it.

The temperature at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is expected to dip into freezing starting tonight for the first time this fall, an unusually late start to sub-freezing weather in the Puget Sound area. However, this is the third straight year that temperatures below 32 degrees have held off until December, something that had occurred just once from 2000 to 2015, according to the National Weather Service.

Many will remember December 2008, when there was snow on the ground for two weeks.

Overnight conditions Tuesday night and through Thursday will continue to be cold, with a 29-degree low forecast for Sea-Tac. Highs will reach only into the 40s during the daytime this week, but the weekend is looking to be rainy with warmer temperatures, according to NWS.

Some areas of Snohomish and King counties have already seen below-freezing temperatures, which have combined with overnight fog to form patches of ice on some roadways, turning the morning drive into more of a challenge on Tuesday.

When conditions are icy, remember to give yourself extra time to remove ice from your car and reach your destination. Washington State Patrol recommends drivers slow down and increase their following distances.

If you need a reminder of how to handle freezing temperatures, see our tips for safe winter driving and preparing your home for cold weather.

Meteorologist Courtney Obergfell, with the National Weather Service in Seattle, said this winter has been a little warm so far, but the late freezing temperatures don’t predict conditions for the rest of the winter.

“Our weather plays out on a day-to-day basis and a storm-to-storm basis,” Obergfell said.

That means you don’t have to count out snow yet.