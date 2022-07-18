After a cloudier and cooler weekend with traces of rain on Sunday and Monday, plenty of western Washingtonians are pondering Seattle’s eternal question: When is the sun coming back?

5 AM Radar | Light showers will pass through the Seattle metro area for the morning commute with most areas seeing a trace to 0.01” of rain. pic.twitter.com/oLJGSp0OGx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 18, 2022

It should be here soon, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle, which is predicting gradually clearing skies through the afternoon on Monday with an eventual high of 73 for the day.

By Tuesday, the weather service predicts we will be back to the kind of summer weather people around here tend to love: sunny with highs near 76 degrees and a 5 to 10 mph breeze from the northwest.

After a cool weekend, temperatures will be warming up again (although staying close to average). Average high for Sea-Tac is 78° #wawx pic.twitter.com/Gz3lu4FZW2 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 18, 2022

Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day of the week, according to the weather service, with sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees. A 6 mph breeze out of the west/northwest in the afternoon should bring a slight cooling influence, according to the forecast.

The rest of the week appears to be sunny with highs from 77 to 79 degrees.