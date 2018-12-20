At one point, 40,000 Seattle City Light customers had lost power; the utility is already working to restore service.

Strong winds, which downed trees and cut power to thousands of Seattle residents on Thursday, are expected to get stronger until late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Interior Puget Sound cities from Tacoma to Seattle and northern interior cities from Everett to Bellingham are under a wind warning through 7 p.m. tonight.

Winds in Seattle ramped up around noon and reached 53 mph, said weather service meteorologist Jay Albrecht. However, some areas of the city were likely hit harder, as wind speeds are variable around the region due to geographical features, he added. Wind gusts may reach 60 mph by 3 p.m., when they’re expected to gradually decrease through the evening.

Current wind gusts over W WA as of 1:35 PM PST. Winds are expected to peak in the next few hours, but it will remain gusty over the region through the evening hours. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/M3cAnIAQcQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 20, 2018

The storm hit coastal areas and the northern interior areas of Puget Sound early Thursday morning, with some cities experiencing winds up to 70 miles per hour, before shifting in toward the interior Puget Sound. While Seattle hasn’t experienced winds that harsh yet, there have already been reports of fallen trees in Capitol Hill, Wallingford and South Seattle.

At one point, 40,000 Seattle City Light customers were out of service, particularly in northeast Seattle, Fremont, Capitol Hill, Magnolia, Rainier Valley, Beacon Hill and West Seattle. Crews had restored power to around 10,000 of those customers by around 1:30 p.m. Seattle residents can see areas affected by power outages online here. In Sand Point, the weather service’s office is running on a generator after its power went out. Wedgwood Elementary School’s power went out around noon, for an hour and a half.

Weather conditions have also caused some business closures. Woodland Park Zoo announced Thursday around noon that it would be closed until further notice.

Public transit is also impacted, as Sound Transit warned Sounder north line riders to consider alternate transportation options due to power lines hanging over the tracks near Magnolia. ST Express Route 522 riders should expect delays due to downed trees on Lake City Way, according to Sound Transit.

The state’s northern interior and coast have received stronger winds, resulting in more damage. Interstate 5 at Bow Hill Road, just north of Burlington in Skagit County, became completely blocked in both directions around 1:15 p.m. due to fallen trees and power lines. Deception Pass Bridge closed due to a fallen tree.

The weather service recommends that Puget Sound residents stay inside if they can and exercise caution when driving by avoiding blocked roads and downed power lines. Drivers should treat traffic lights that are out as four-way stops. Residents should also make sure they have functional flashlights and charged cellphones.

The storm comes on the heels of a rare tornado that ripped through Port Orchard in Kitsap County on Tuesday, damaging homes.

Scott Wilson, a spokesman with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, said Thursday’s windstorm brought some typical damage — such as fallen trees and downed power lines — to Port Orchard, but did not appear to have further devastated structures damaged earlier by the tornado.

It also follows another windstorm that hit Western Washington last week, which caused 200,000 power outages around Puget Sound.