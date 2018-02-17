Multiple-vehicle collisions, spinouts and crashes were the story Saturday as snow hit the Cascades. On Sunday, the Seattle area may get a little snow.

Twenty-five vehicles — including three jackknifed semi trucks — were involved in multiple collisions Saturday, causing minor injuries and major delays as westbound Interstate 90 east of Cle Elum shut down for hours all the way to Ellensburg.

Trooper Brian Moore of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) first reported the collisions on Twitter at 10:31 a.m.

The closure that started at milepost 88 eventually was extended farther east to Ellensburg at milepost 109 to allow emergency crews to reach the crashes, said Trooper John Bryant, spokesman for the WSP based in Kittitas County.

Ice and snow on a roadway downgrade at Indian John Hill, together with drivers going too fast for the conditions, led to the accidents, Bryant said. Adding to the delay in clearing the road: There weren’t enough tow trucks big enough to handle the trucks.

The highway was reopened westbound at 2 p.m., said Meagan Lott, spokeswoman for the Washington State Department of Transportation based in Yakima.

Collisions also forced the closure of I-90 eastbound at milepost 47 east of North Bend at 9:30 a.m. because of collisions. That closure lasted a half-hour.

Snow forecast

The National Weather Service issued a winter-weather advisory Saturday that forecast heavy snow in the Cascades, affecting travel over Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.

A winter-storm warning was scheduled to be in effect for the Cascades until 6 a.m. Sunday above 2,000 feet. Up to 2 feet of new snow has been forecast for the highway passes.

The weather service revised its forecast at midday Saturday for the Cascade lowlands, with lighter snow than predicted arriving Sunday.

Much of the Seattle metro area is forecast to receive less than an inch of snow. The rest of the lowlands will get 1 or 2 inches at most.

The exception: areas around the Strait of Juan de Fuca, forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches. Any snow will probably be brief and in the morning, with clearing from the north during the day Sunday.

Strong northerly winds are also possible Sunday over the interior lowlands.