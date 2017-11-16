Mount Baker, Stevens Pass and Whistler ski areas are all opening this week. The snowpack is unusually deep so far.

Get your skis, sleds and snow shoes ready, winter sports lovers, the snowpack level is “cranked up” and calling, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

Snow levels are higher than average across the region. At Hurricane Ridge in the Olympic Mountains, the snowpack is more than 500 percent higher than normal with 53 inches of snow, 43 more than the 10 inches usually seen at this time, according to the center’s first snow depth climatology report released Wednesday.

At Mission Peak in the Cascades, the snow pack is 325 percent above normal, at 13 inches.

And at Mount Baker — which claims to hold the world record for verifiable measured snow in one season with 1,140 inches of snow in the 1998 to 1999 season — there were 48 inches this week, 209 percent above average.

“We’ve had an active weather pattern and it only takes a few storms to get the snow pack cranked up,” said Kenny Kramer of the Northwest Avalanche Center. “That’s the pattern we’re now in across the Olympics and northwest Cascades and the last couple days have been pretty tremendous.”

Hurricane Ridge went from having 17 inches of snow to 53 inches in just the past few days, he said.

Crystal Mountain, which currently has 14 inches of snow on the ground, opened its season with some fanfare on Wednesday. Mount Baker and Stevens Pass ski areas are set to open Thursday. Whistler in British Columbia will open Friday.

“People are anxious to start their winter recreation season and some backcountry skiers are already out there,” said Kramer, who explained that the mission of the avalanche center is to keep people safe when they’re recreating outside of designated ski areas. “But it’s not always good news.”

On Sunday, two Bellingham snow boarders went missing and the search for the men was suspended Wednesday.

“The storms have been basically non-stop since then,” Kramer said. In addition, avalanche conditions are present though it’s not known if avalanches played any role in the snowboarders disappearance.