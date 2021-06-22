You probably never imagined you’d look forward to an 80-degree day in June as a reprieve, Seattle.

But that’s just what Tuesday and Wednesday may feel like, wedged in between the record-tying high of 89 degrees on Monday and blazing temperatures forecast for the coming weekend.

The daily record high temperature for June 21 of 89°F at SeaTac was tied today. The record was previously set back in 1992. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2021

Both days will be cooled by low clouds and marine air flowing in off the coast, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Temperatures today will still be warm but generally about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Today and tomorrow will be the coolest days of the week before the heat really ramps up towards the weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/roCWyedYTF — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2021

On Thursday and Friday, though, the heat will “turn right back on” and we’ll begin warming back up to what will likely be record-breaking temperatures.

“We’re going to get some pretty significant heat this weekend, noticeably warmer than this past weekend, with forecast highs in the mid-90s for Seattle on Saturday and Sunday,” Kovacik said.

The heat will extend into early next week, with 100-degree days possible in some areas, including Olympia and Chehalis, she said.

Bringing back the charts we last experimented with during our February snow. This time, we're looking at the probability that temperatures will exceed 85°, 90°, 95°, 100°, &105° at SeaTac this coming weekend. Regardless of the exact temperature, it's going to be a hot one. #wawx pic.twitter.com/4eNL7HF9xL — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2021

The unseasonable warmth is due to a so-called heat dome, which has stretched across the Western U.S. for the past week and is creeping north and east, setting record temperatures from Nebraska to Death Valley. The heat dome is a heat wave that sits over one region — in this case, the entire Western half of the United States — and stays there, said weather-service meteorologist Mary Butwin.

By next Tuesday it’s possible temperatures will drop back into the 80s, where they’re likely to stay through July 4, Kovacik said.

For those wondering about the 4th of July weekend here in Washington State, here's a peek at the @NWSCPC outlook for June 29-July 5. Very good chances of above average temperatures through the 5th. Odds also lean towards dry conditions through the period. #wawx pic.twitter.com/Ec1n4k8aHh — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 22, 2021

Kovacik said there is no rain in sight and climate predictions indicate we are likely facing a warmer and drier summer season than usual.