You probably never imagined you’d look forward to an 80-degree day in June as a reprieve, Seattle.
But that’s just what Tuesday and Wednesday may feel like, wedged in between the record-tying high of 89 degrees on Monday and blazing temperatures forecast for the coming weekend.
Both days will be cooled by low clouds and marine air flowing in off the coast, said meteorologist Carly Kovacik with the National Weather Service in Seattle.
On Thursday and Friday, though, the heat will “turn right back on” and we’ll begin warming back up to what will likely be record-breaking temperatures.
“We’re going to get some pretty significant heat this weekend, noticeably warmer than this past weekend, with forecast highs in the mid-90s for Seattle on Saturday and Sunday,” Kovacik said.
The heat will extend into early next week, with 100-degree days possible in some areas, including Olympia and Chehalis, she said.
The unseasonable warmth is due to a so-called heat dome, which has stretched across the Western U.S. for the past week and is creeping north and east, setting record temperatures from Nebraska to Death Valley. The heat dome is a heat wave that sits over one region — in this case, the entire Western half of the United States — and stays there, said weather-service meteorologist Mary Butwin.
By next Tuesday it’s possible temperatures will drop back into the 80s, where they’re likely to stay through July 4, Kovacik said.
Kovacik said there is no rain in sight and climate predictions indicate we are likely facing a warmer and drier summer season than usual.
