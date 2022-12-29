Thursday will bring a welcome weather reprieve in the Seattle area, with a return to cool and wet conditions typical for this time of year.

A frontal system sweeping across Western Washington is expected to bring showers to the lowlands and more snow to the Cascades, according to the National Weather Service. Seattle temperatures will remain in the 40s, and forecasters expect up to a quarter of an inch of rain.

With additional rainfall in the mix, the Washington State Department of Transportation advises drivers to look out for standing water on roadways.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascade Mountains through Friday afternoon, with up to 1 foot of snow expected. Stevens and Snoqualmie passes are open.

Power has been restored, meanwhile, to nearly all of the thousands of Puget Sound Energy customers who were in the dark after Tuesday’s high winds.

At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 34 flights — 31 operated by Southwest Airlines — have been canceled as of early Thursday. Nineteen to and from Seattle are delayed.