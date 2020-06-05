Getting tired of this gray, cloudy, cool, not-quite-summer weather? Sorry, it’s likely to stick around through the weekend and most of next week, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“We’re going to have a hard time getting out of this unsettled pattern,” meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said Friday morning. “There’s decent indications it will still be here through next week.”

A low pressure trough has “settled over us,” he said, and weather systems — that’s meteorologist-speak for rainy, cloudy weather here — will be “swinging through the area over the next week.”

The high-pressure ridge, which usually brings the dry, sunny weather, is stuck on the other side of the Rocky Mountains, he said.

Friday is predicted to be “pretty cloudy” but mostly dry with a chance of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. It’s also expected to be the warmest day among the next five to seven, with highs around 67 degrees, DeFltich said. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the low 60s.

Plans this weekend? Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast. There's a chance of #thunder across much of W WA this Saturday. Lightning, small hail, gusty winds & brief downpours will be possible with any storms that do develop. And remember…when thunder roars, go indoors.#wawx pic.twitter.com/in8m0w2SFp — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 4, 2020

On Saturday, there’s a chance of rain in the morning with the possibility of a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon, said DeFlitch.

“There’s a decent chance of rain on Sunday,” he said, “and it looks like we’ll be staying in this unsettled pattern into next week. It’s like it’s almost summer, but not quite there,” he said.