If you’re wondering why you were able to see your breath last night, it’s because things have been “unseasonably cold” lately, according to Seattle National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Johnny Burg.

Things will continue to warm up and we’ll see sun until at least Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s. After that, there may be some showers.

“We’re probably done with 70 degree days” for the year, Burg said.

The chill is from a cold air mass covering the entire Northwest, said Burg. It prompted NWS officials to issue a four-hour winter-weather advisory yesterday evening for the Cascades of Snohomish and King counties.

Stevens Pass saw 3 inches of snowfall Friday evening. But by Saturday afternoon, Highway 2, which runs through the pass, looked fairly clear except for some patches of slush and snow, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation website.

A bit slightly more than the past 24 hours of a @wsdot cam up near Stevens Pass compressed in a short time lapse. #WAWX pic.twitter.com/LCffRQnJdB — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 28, 2019