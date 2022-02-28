You’ve noticed, of course, that the heavy rain has returned. So heavy is it that in one day we will be almost making up for an entire month of missed moisture and likely break today’s all time rain record, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The rainfall record for Feb, 28 is 1.46 inches set in 1972, but weather service meteorologist Dustin Guy believes we’ll shatter that Monday afternoon if it keeps raining as it has been.

By 7 a.m., .85 inches had already been recorded at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

“It’s going to be a soaker of a day and a very wet end to February,” he said.

A flood watch is in effect through Wednesday afternoon for rivers in King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The Skokomish River in Mason County was already at flood levels on Monday morning and dozens more were expected to crest by Monday night or Tuesday morning.

Jefferson and Clallum counties are the only two in Western Washington not included in the flood warning.

In the mountains, Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions because of heavy snowfall and avalanche danger, the Washington Department of Transportation said on Twitter. Eastbound lanes are closed at North Bend (milepost 34) and westbound lanes are closed at Ellensburg (MP 106). There is no estimated reopening. Crews will evaluate pass conditions at 9 a.m., WSDOT said.

Stevens Pass is also closed in both directions. The pass is closed from Milepost 58 near Scenic to MP 64 near the Summit for avalanche control. There is no estimated time for reopening.

The Northwest Avalanche Center has issued warnings for almost all of its forecasting zones. “Triggering a slide is likely and will be big enough to bury or kill you. Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain,” the center said.

Though a stubborn easterly wind will keep temperatures in the Cascade Mountains colder than most of the Puget Sound — where temperatures are already creeping up into the mid-50s — that mountain snow should eventually turn to rain, Guy said.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-50s through most of the Puget Sound region, which will turn that mountain snow to rain by late Monday afternoon, according to the weather service.

As for the rest of the week?

By Wednesday, we’ll get another cold front and another wave of unsettled weather. That means, more of our more typical Seattle winter weather. It’ll be less wet than it is Monday, said Guy, “but it’s certainly not going to be dry.”

Heavy rain is expected through Monday night in the Cascades and Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Cascades could begin flooding Monday, while rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin flooding Monday night.