Brrr! It’s going to be cold, dry and breezy this last week of October in the Puget Sound region, with early-morning temperatures that could dip down to freezing in Seattle and into the teens elsewhere, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

An easterly wind is likely to add to the chill factor, especially on the east side of King County, where strong gusts are expected Monday and Tuesday, said Logan Johnson, meteorologist in charge at the local weather service office. While areas such as Black Diamond could get gusts of up to 40 miles per hour, wind isn’t expected to pose a threat in Seattle, he said.

Monday was a chilly morning across the region, with overnight lows hitting the mid-30s in Seattle and the low 30s in most other areas. Olympia recorded temperatures in the mid-20s and could soon see morning temperatures in the teens, Johnson said.

Despite the very cool mornings and possible freezing overnight temperatures in the Seattle area, the daytime highs are expected to gradually warm up over the week from the upper 40s to the mid-50s, Johnson said.

That’s a few degrees below our normal 54-degree weather at this time of year, he said.

“The general weather story for this whole week across the region is that there will be chilly, dry weather and not much in the way of clouds or rain,” he said.

That means trick-or-treaters on Thursday won’t have to worry about their Halloween costumes getting soaked — but it would be wise to put on long johns underneath to keep warm.