Below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve morning have iced some roads in the region, creating hazardous conditions.

Looking ahead, forecasters said that after a dry day, precipitation coming on Christmas afternoon is not expected to deliver snow in the lowlands.

Early-morning temperatures Thursday around Western Washington dropped to 27 degrees Fahrenheit. By 6:30 a.m., it was 31 degrees at Boeing Field. The National Weather Service warned of localized freezing fog and said the morning low at Sea-Tac, 28 degrees, tied with the temperature clear back on Jan. 14 for the lowest of the year. In the Everett area, the temperature at Arlington Municipal Airport was 24 degrees at about 6 a.m.

The freezing temperatures caused trouble for early-morning drivers in the Seattle region. The Washington State Department of Transportation reported multiple ice-related incidents that stopped traffic on Interstate 5 and other roads in the Everett area.

Authorities warned anyone heading out Thursday morning to check road conditions before leaving.

The Seattle Times also has tips on driving in winter here.

The National Weather Service forecast updated early Thursday morning said Christmas Eve will remain dry with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 40s. A front moving in to the region on Friday is expected to bring rain changing to showers over Western Washington by Christmas night, with lows in the lower 40s.

Snow levels are expected to be at about 3,500 feet.