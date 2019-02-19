A new weather system this week means cold and rain for Seattle, but snow elsewhere.

A new weather system is moving into the Puget Sound region. But don’t panic.

Yes, it will likely bring snow to the Cascade Mountains and areas near Bellingham, according to Dustin Guy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. Yes, there could be flakes in the sky even near Seattle.

But along the Interstate 5 corridor, it will turn into something we’re more accustomed to handling.

“For most of us, it will be our usual cold, miserable rain,” Guy said.

The rain is expected to move into the region on Tuesday and gain momentum Tuesday afternoon and evening, he said.

For those at higher elevations, there’s a winter storm warning in the Cascades from Snohomish County southward and a winter storm advisory north of Snohomish County. In Whatcom County, residents could see up to 3 inches of snow accumulation, according to the weather service.

The cold, chilly, below-average temperatures will stick around for at least the rest of the week, with another system moving in Friday and Saturday.

“It’s nothing to get too terribly excited about,” Guy said. “This is our usual, stay-home-and-read-a-book weather.”