A cold front headed our way this weekend will bring rain to much of the lower Puget Sound and snow to the mountains, including Steven’s Pass, which could see some slight accumulation on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch said it won’t be much snow, but it’s a start.

Higher elevations saw a dusting of snow Wednesday but not any significant accumulation.

It didn’t get down as low as Paradise on Mount Rainier, for example, he said. But the snow level will drop rapidly from about 7,000 feet to 3,500 to 4,500 feet over the weekend.

At daybreak this Wednesday morning the mountain webcams show just a dusting of snow (Paradise, Timberline, Hurricane Ridge and Stevens Pass are all here). pic.twitter.com/VmPAdPHp4q — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 6, 2021

On Monday, the high temperature is expected to be in the lower to mid-50s for much of the region with overnight lows dropping down in the 40s in Seattle and the 30s for some other areas, such as Olympia, said Dustin Guy, another weather-service meteorologist.

If we get down to 54 on Monday as expected that will be the coolest day we’ve seen since April 24.

“It’ll have been 170 days since we had a day that cool,” Guy said.

“Some years, it seems you flip a switch and summer is over,” Guy said. “This is one of them. Here we go.”