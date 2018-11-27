Despite the expected drop in snow level, the chances of snow will still be low. The days ahead will be much drier than early this week, according to the National Weather Service.

After two days of unusually warm temperatures and abundant rain in the Seattle area, a cold front is set to move in later this week that will bring the snow level below 2,000 feet, enough to cover all Cascade mountain passes.

The coldest air will arrive over the weekend and early next week, National Weather Service meteorologist Dana Felton said Tuesday by phone. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s starting Thursday and drop to the low 40s over the following few days. Lows will be in the low 40s and into the 30s.

Despite the expected drop in snow level, the chance of actual snow will still be low. Those days will be much drier than early this week, Felton said.

Seattle had 1.42 inches of rain on Monday, almost as much as the city had received in the first 25 days of the month combined. But that’s not enough to make up for the otherwise dry month, according to Felton. The rainfall amount is still about 2 1/2 inches below normal.

“It’s put a dent in it, but we’re still well behind for the month,” Felton said.

Tuesday morning’s high tides, combined with the effects of low atmospheric pressure, will cause minor coastal flooding along the shorelines of San Juan, Island, Whatcom and Skagit counties, according to the weather service.