Those are clouds out there, not smoke, just in case you’re wondering. And they’re going to stick around Monday and Tuesday, possibly even bringing a very small amount of rain.

After wildfire smoke arrived in Seattle last week during the most recent heat wave, any rain is more than welcome. Air quality in the Seattle area is expected to remain in the good to moderate range through Thursday. Smoke forecasts beyond that were not yet available early Monday.

The best chance for rain is likely going to be near the King-Snohomish County line, where the convergence zone is expected to set up later Monday, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

High temperatures are expected to be in the lower to mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday and close to 80, and dry, the rest of the week.

Felton said the region is on track to have the second driest March-through-August period in 77 years.