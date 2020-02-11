Hope you enjoyed the clear skies and seeing the full moon at night these past couple of days, because that’s all about to be over — at least for the rest of this week and the coming weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
By Tuesday afternoon, we return to our regularly scheduled February programming, with overcast skies and light showers in the Puget Sound region.
“Nothing too heavy, but the clouds will be noticeable, and I wouldn’t count on blue skies,” said weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen.
Wednesday will remain gray and mostly cloudy, though it could bring a break in the rain, he said.
A stronger, colder and windier system will move in on Thursday, bringing rain to the lowlands and snow to elevations above 2,000 feet, Cullen said. That will be the wettest of the coming days, he said, with a quarter- to a half-inch of rain predicted to pour on the Seattle area.
Friday is expected to dry out slightly before another rainy weather system moves in Saturday.
While deluges earlier this month have brought flooding and landslides, Cullen said the approaching systems “won’t be like the ones we’ve had recently.”
Want weather updates via text message?
Text the word WEATHER to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.