Hope you enjoyed the clear skies and seeing the full moon at night these past couple of days, because that’s all about to be over — at least for the rest of this week and the coming weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

By Tuesday afternoon, we return to our regularly scheduled February programming, with overcast skies and light showers in the Puget Sound region.

“Nothing too heavy, but the clouds will be noticeable, and I wouldn’t count on blue skies,” said weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen.

Wednesday will remain gray and mostly cloudy, though it could bring a break in the rain, he said.

A stronger, colder and windier system will move in on Thursday, bringing rain to the lowlands and snow to elevations above 2,000 feet, Cullen said. That will be the wettest of the coming days, he said, with a quarter- to a half-inch of rain predicted to pour on the Seattle area.

Friday is expected to dry out slightly before another rainy weather system moves in Saturday.

While deluges earlier this month have brought flooding and landslides, Cullen said the approaching systems “won’t be like the ones we’ve had recently.”

Dry weather through tonight then a few chances for lowland rain and mountain snow through the end of the week. Nothing quite as wet as what we saw the past few weeks though! #wawx pic.twitter.com/18pbwPS2u6 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 11, 2020

A *sparkly* clear day out there in La Push today! Get out there and enjoy the sunshine before rain returns to the area this week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/nCHQMZvo9T — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 10, 2020

