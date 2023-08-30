Showers will subside in the wake of thunderstorm activity Wednesday as temperatures remain cozy and cool across Western Washington.

Highs across the Seattle area will nudge upward a few degrees from Tuesday’s highs, topping out in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 62 degrees in Seattle on Tuesday (the normal high for mid-October) marked the second-coldest Aug. 29 since 1945, the weather service said. Tuesday also marked Seattle’s second-coldest day in the last week of August in 30 years.

Tuesday high of 62° is the normal high for October 11th and 12th in Seattle. Warmer today but still below normal. Another system arriving Thursday. A little warm up to start Labor day weekend Saturday then temperatures cool back below normal into the 1st part of next week.#wawx pic.twitter.com/h3OZ0EoCzu — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) August 30, 2023

Another system is expected to drop south into the region Wednesday night, bringing with it more cloudy and cool conditions and showers that will leak into the final day of August.

Cloud cover will likely block out the view of the rare super blue moon Wednesday night, the second full moon this month.

It will be the closest full moon of the year (which is why it’s dubbed a supermoon), just 222,043 miles or so away from Earth, but still — the clouds are determined to steal the show for those in Western Washington.

High temperatures will concede their progress up the thermometer on Thursday, dropping a few degrees from Wednesday’s highs. Many areas may not make it out of the 60s, the weather service said.

September will make a pleasant entrance with drier and warmer conditions on Friday thanks to a high pressure system moving in, said Samantha Borth, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle.

Temperatures are expected to return to normal for the season for the start of the holiday weekend, with afternoon highs topping out in the 70s across the Seattle area, the weather service said.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.