Here we go, rain-loving friends! The start to our wet season could begin late Thursday night. The National Weather Service of Seattle is predicting winds of up to 50 mph. Also in the forecast: 10 times the precipitation we had all summer over the next 72 hours.

We may not wake up to rain Friday morning, said weather service meteorologist Steve Reedy, but it should be coming down pretty heavily by midmorning. And then it will likely rain all weekend, he said.

Let's start with rain…most areas will receive between 1-2", with higher amounts possible along the coast and in the mountains. Rainfall will be heavy at times. Expect decreases in visibility & sharp rises on rivers (no flooding expected). Take your time on the roads. 2/4 #wawx pic.twitter.com/LlCkIANfxc — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 15, 2021

Western Washington’s first fall weather system is headed our way Friday and will bring with it the potential for gusty winds, widespread rain, rising rivers and snow at high elevations, according to the weather service.

The atmosphere could even be unstable enough on Saturday and Sunday to bring widespread thunderstorms to the Puget Sound, Reedy said.

“When we bring the show, we bring it in big,” he said.

Before it hits on Friday, folks should clear the gutters and drains around them as there will be plenty of leaves blowing around once the winds hit, the weather service said on Twitter.

“Starting as clear as possible would be good!” NWS Seattle tweeted.

A very "fetching" satellite loop. Check out the fetch of moisture moving into the Gulf of Alaska that will be visiting us this weekend. #wawx pic.twitter.com/UbSbb4NvAA — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 15, 2021

Winds coming from the south will start to increase early Friday morning and continue through the afternoon with gusts of up to 50 mph as the front moves through. With that comes the possibility of some power outages, the weather service said.

The winds will gradually start to ease Friday evening but will remain breezy at times through the weekend.

The forecast promises a great weekend to either stay cozy inside with a blanket and the hygge mentality or, if you love the chilly outdoors, embrace the Scandinavian concept known as friluftsliv (pronounced “free-loofts-leev”), which translates most directly to “free-air life.”