While folks in Skagit, Whatcom and the foothills of the Cascades could — perhaps — see an inch or two of snow on Wednesday night when a weather system moves into the Puget Sound region, people at lower elevations will be more likely to see just a trace, if any, according to the National Weather Service.

“Here in Seattle, there could be snow flurries later on in the evening, but it will be very light and spotty,” said Dustin Guy, a weather service meteorologist. “It’s not going to be a big event of any kind and not a repeat of the first part of this month.”

Even without snow, however, Puget Sound residents will not likely be packing up their woolens any time soon.

Despite a warmer than average January, temperatures in February “flipped a switch” and have been colder than the normal high of 50 degrees throughout the region all month, according to the weather service.

“This is one of the longest stretches of below normal temperatures I can remember in more than a decade,” Guy said on Wednesday. “I guess since it’s National Polar Bear day and we can pretend we’re all polar bears.”

Once the weather system passes, Guy said the weekend looks to be clear and dry.

But with a prediction of highs in the 40s and lows close to freezing over weekend, Guy said it will still be cold.

“It’ll be a dry weekend, but don’t get spring fever and break out the shorts.”