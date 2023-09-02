Skies over Seattle are likely to be cloudy later in the Labor Day weekend but not particularly smoky, forecasters say.

And perhaps a bit of rain is on the way to tamp down drought conditions.

While Saturday is forecast to reach the low 80s across the Seattle area, westward winds will soon begin to push cooler, cloudier air over the city, said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

As the clouds draw near, they’ll bring the temperatures down on Sunday and Monday into the low 70s or high 60s, just a few degrees below normal for early September, Michalski said.

At the same time, those winds will begin to clear the air of smoke and particulate matter. Early Saturday morning, AirNow.gov listed Seattle’s air quality as moderate with an Air Quality Index of 61. But that level is expected to be cut in half Sunday through Tuesday, qualifying as good air quality.

Rain is also possible on Sunday, Michalski said, though most of the moisture is expected in the Cascades rather than the lowlands.

While the moisture over the weekend might be welcome to the parched state and could tamp down wildfire risk, Michalski said the rain won’t be enough to overcome Washington’s deficit.

More than three quarters of Washington is suffering from a drought and state officials declared a drought emergency across a dozen counties in July.

A bit more rain might shower the coastline on Tuesday, Michalski said.