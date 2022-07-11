After waiting so long for summer weather, here it is.

Seattle temperatures will be a tad bit warmer than the historic normal on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will warm up a bit today. There will be some cooling at the coast on Tuesday but the interior will see another warm day, similar to today. Temps will cool back to near normal all areas on Wednesday. #wawx pic.twitter.com/00wjXgfv13 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) July 11, 2022

But there will be a little breeze out of the north / northeast that should mitigate the heat a bit. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s overnight both days, according to weather service meteorologist Matthew Cullen. That means the days’ heat shouldn’t make it too hard to sleep.

By Wednesday, the high for the day will drop down to 73, about 10 degrees cooler than Monday and Tuesday. Highs are expected to remain in the 70s through the end of the work week, he said.

While there may be some clouds late Tuesday and early Wednesday, most of the coming week and weekend will be sunny with no rain or weather systems in sight, he said. Highs are anticipated to be between 73 and 77 from Wednesday through Sunday.

“Somebody might try to complain about something, but all in all it looks like a pretty pleasant week,” Cullen said.