After a day of heavy rain and high winds that prompted evacuations, power outages and a state of emergency for several counties, Western Washington awoke to ongoing flood concerns, scattered roadway reopenings and power coming back throughout the region.
As of 6:50 a.m., around 49,000 customers were without power, down from more than 158,000 customers in the dark at one point Monday afternoon.
The Seattle area forecast calls for showers to taper off Tuesday, with dry conditions during the night and into Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Samantha Borth said Tuesday morning.
Around 7 p.m. Monday, Mount Vernon officials recommended that West Mount Vernon residents evacuate, saying that flooding threatened areas west of the Division Street Bridge.
The Skagit River was forecast to crest around 4 a.m. on Tuesday near Mount Vernon. The National Weather Service predicted its crest near 36 feet, a foot below the previous record of 37.4 feet, and also a bit lower than a previous forecast for the river’s crest.
On Monday evening, debris in the Skagit River briefly prevented the NWS gauge from measuring the river levels. Skagit County provided some manual readings before crews were able to make an initial repair later in the evening. Some issues with the gauge continued into Tuesday morning.
Residents were encouraged to evacuate over the Division Street bridge before its closing to stay at a shelter set up at the Bethany Covenant Church. Officials also encouraged people to bring at least three days’ worth of personal supplies.
The Bellingham School District canceled class for the second day in a row.
Crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation were able to reopen southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Bellingham, though northbound lanes remained closed by a mudslide.
Meanwhile in King County, the flood warning center closed around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
The center had opened early Sunday morning to monitor minor flooding on the Snoqualmie River, which reached a Phase 3 flood alert level with moderate flooding across the lower Snoqualmie. The Tolt River reached a Phase 2 flood alert level with minor flooding along the river upstream of Carnation.
