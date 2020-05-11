That baking warmth that felt so good on sun-starved skin a few days ago has set the stage for a possible thunderstorm finale before cooler temperatures return to the Puget Sound region Tuesday.

Record-setting heat over the weekend, and temperatures in the comfortable 70s on Monday, made a “pretty prime” atmosphere for a thunderstorm, said Dana Felton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“The warmer it is, the better the chance we can get something to trigger,” he said.

⚠️Heads up for this afternoon & evening! Confidence is increasing in chances for thunderstorms across much of the area! Get the latest info and safety tips below 👇 #wawx pic.twitter.com/MqFXapGaPQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) May 11, 2020

If the weather system approaching from the southeast develops into a thunderstorm, there’s a potential for periods of brief, heavy rain and small hail. If it “falls short” of a full thunderstorm, Felton said, we are still likely to see some showers.

Residents of the Seattle metro area and southward to Olympia and Chehalis have possibly the best chance of seeing the storm should it occur, said Felton, who was watching clouds build up southeast of Mount Rainier at midday Monday.

“It looks good,” he said. “Let’s see if it comes to be.”

On Tuesday, temperatures will return to our more typical mid-60s with a chance of showers in a pattern that will linger through at least Thursday, Felton said.