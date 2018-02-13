The Puget Sound region has felt temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. But will it last?

Clear skies and biting cold — that’s the weather pattern that settled over the Seattle region these past couple of days.

But it won’t last, at least not in the lowlands of Western Washington, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The first two days of the week found temperatures dipping into the 20s in most of the Puget Sound region, which is about 10 degrees colder than the average low of 37 for mid-February, said weather service meteorologist Gary Schneider.

Those may not be the coldest days we’ve had so far this winter, he said, but they’re still “cool for around here.”

Schneider said Seattle will likely see sun in the morning on Tuesday and clouds in the afternoon.

Precipitation will come to the area overnight on Tuesday, bringing rain to the lowlands and snow at 1,500 to 2,000 feet in the mountains, potentially impacting travel over the mountain passes, Schneider said.

“We’re expecting 5 to 10 inches of snow tonight and tomorrow morning,” he said.

Temperatures in the Seattle area will climb overnight to the mid- to upper 30s, he said, so while roads will likely be wet on Wednesday, don’t expect ice.

There’s a chance of showers on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Then on Friday night, a “wet system” is predicted to arrive and bring steadier rain into the area through Saturday.