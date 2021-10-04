Bad news for those of us who try to get to November before turning on the heat.

A cold front brewing off the coast will hit the Puget Sound area very early Tuesday, bringing rain and cooler-than-usual temperatures for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“You can’t not turn on the furnace this year,” said meteorologist Gary Snyder.

In the wee small hours of the morning… A cold front will develop offshore today and reach Western Washington Tuesday afternoon. #wawx pic.twitter.com/WLy3ehJHpM — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 4, 2021

The high temperature Tuesday is expected to be in the upper 50s, and the overnight low will be in the mid-40s, about 5 to 7 degrees cooler than normal, he said.

Though the cold front will bring the snow level to 4,000 feet, the lowest we’ve seen so far this fall, there’s not a lot of snow expected, because by Wednesday, the rain will have turned to scattered showers, he said.

Thursday and Friday will see more scattered showers, Snyder said, before another system moves in bringing “a better chance of rain” for the weekend.

“It’s a little cooler than normal, but nothing to get too excited about,” he said. “It happens every October. The days are getting shorter but we’re not yet in the cloudy, gloomy days without a lot of light.”