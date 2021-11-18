It’s that time of year.
Seattle had its first morning below freezing on Wednesday. The morning low of 31 degrees was the coldest since March 8.
While the lows are anticipated to be in the high 30s for the rest of the week and through the weekend, Tacoma, Olympia and the Eastside could see temperatures closer to freezing, said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.
While there won’t be any risk of more river flooding, a low pressure system will pass through the Puget Sound area, resulting in a rainy Thursday afternoon and evening (and spoiling any chance of seeing the partial lunar eclipse).
A few inches of snow are expected to fall on the eastern slopes of the Cascades, Michalski said.
Friday and the weekend will bring a drier stretch, with some lingering showers Friday morning and isolated showers Saturday.
“For the most part, rainfall amounts are very light, so it’s mostly dry,” he said.
