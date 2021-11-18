It’s that time of year.

Seattle had its first morning below freezing on Wednesday. The morning low of 31 degrees was the coldest since March 8.

While the lows are anticipated to be in the high 30s for the rest of the week and through the weekend, Tacoma, Olympia and the Eastside could see temperatures closer to freezing, said Jeff Michalski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Even though it felt a little brisk out today the high at Sea-Tac of 51° is just 1° short of the normal high. The morning low of 31° was the coldest morning since March 8th. Lots of cirrus uncinus ( mare's tails ) clouds plus some pretty late afternoon light on Mt. Rainier. #wawx pic.twitter.com/JZAVL3PrxQ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 18, 2021

While there won’t be any risk of more river flooding, a low pressure system will pass through the Puget Sound area, resulting in a rainy Thursday afternoon and evening (and spoiling any chance of seeing the partial lunar eclipse).

More rain is in the forecast today through Friday morning; however, additional river flooding is not expected. #wawx pic.twitter.com/8s7swCEORg — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 18, 2021

A few inches of snow are expected to fall on the eastern slopes of the Cascades, Michalski said.

Friday and the weekend will bring a drier stretch, with some lingering showers Friday morning and isolated showers Saturday.

“For the most part, rainfall amounts are very light, so it’s mostly dry,” he said.