The National Weather Service says an inch or less of snow accumulation is possible in Seattle Friday, while mountainous areas may get between 6 and 12 inches.

Beware of slick roads Thursday night with melting snow and another bout of winter weather Friday.

Meteorologists are calling for an inch or less of snow accumulation in Seattle over the course of Friday, between 2 to 4 inches in the North Cascade foothills and between 6 and 12 inches of new snow in the mountains.

“Snow is going to hit the coast tomorrow morning and could get into the Puget Sound area late in the morning, into the afternoon,” National Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Burg said Thursday afternoon. “It could make things slippery.”

Drivers should take caution beginning Thursday night, when meteorologists expect overnight low temperatures to reach 28 degrees and freeze any remaining moisture from this week’s snowfall.

Then, with Friday’s high temperature of 38 degrees, meteorologists expect snow in Seattle after 10 a.m., mixing with rain in the afternoon and evening. But that could be the last significant dumping for a while.

“After Friday, we’re not looking at any big snow accumulation in the Seattle area,” Burg said.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chance of rain mixed with snow before 10 a.m., and then a possibility of rain showers. Sunday’s outlook shows rain. Weather models show both days reaching the lower 40s.

To prepare for difficult driving conditions, people in the mountains should pack an emergency kit, including flashlights and a spare cellphone charger, among other essentials. Call 511 or check the Washington Department of Transportation’s website for the latest roadway conditions.

And check the service’s Twitter account (@NWSSeattle) or website before making trips.