This is the time of year when the wet weather systems line up across the Pacific Ocean, blowing toward us, ready to deliver their rivers of rain.

Like they’re doing now.

The first of three systems hit Wednesday night, bringing gusts of wind up to 47 miles per hour to coastal communities like Quillayute and La Push, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Widespread but not particularly heavy rain will continue Thursday until the system is pushed over the Cascades and off to the east, he said.

The second system, taking shape off the coast to the northwest, will arrive Friday, bringing about a half inch of rain to Seattle and wind to the coastal areas.

“The winds will start to pick up in the morning and the rain should push in. This one won’t be the soaker, though,” said Cullen.

The soaker, an “atmospheric river of rain” with warmer, moisture-saturated air, will arrive over the weekend bringing widespread heavy rain, higher snow levels and flooding concerns, Cullen said.

We don't want to get ahead ourselves as we have this current system and another on Friday to get through, but a third system for this weekend looks very wet with higher snow levels! If you live near a river or waterway, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast!

Cullen said the weekend system, which will shift to the south, pick up more moisture and then return, could bring an inch or more of rain each day.

On Monday, we could see lingering showers, Cullen said.

“If you want some hope, it could be drier Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday,” he said. “But in general, at this time of year, these systems come in one after the other and it’s the wet days that are the norm.”