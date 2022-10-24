A flash flood watch is in place along Highway 2 where the Bolt Creek fire near the Skykomish area has left a burn scar.

The National Weather Service on Monday said flash flooding is possible through Tuesday afternoon in the area that includes Skykomish, Grotto and Baring.

The weather service is expecting between a half-inch to 1 inch of rain through Tuesday. The flash flood watch may escalate to a warning if in the span of one hour a burst of rain fall gets to at least half an inch in the fire scar, meteorologist Dev McMillian said Monday.

The Washington Department of Transportation on Monday said while Highway 2 is currently open, an unplanned closure is possible if debris ends up on the road.

A flash flood watch is now in effect for the Bolt Creek burn scar area through Tuesday afternoon. #wawx pic.twitter.com/nEFo8U9UC5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 24, 2022

People should have an evacuation plan and emergency kit ready, and be prepared to follow evacuation orders.

Advertising

The weather services advises the public to consider leaving the debris flow danger area before heavy rain arrives.

Forecasters previously warned that rain and wind could bring landslides and knock down trees near homes, trails and roads.

Debris flows are dangerous because they are fast and unpredictable, and can travel faster than a person can run or a car can travel, the weather service said. It may start in a stream channel then jump out and spread through a neighborhood.

The Bolt Creek fire scar is especially susceptible to flooding and mudslides, Matt Dehr, a meteorologist with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, told the Times previously. The Bolt Creek fire burned more than 14,600 acres or 22.8 square miles.