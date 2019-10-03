You may be seeing predictions of thunderstorms and hail on Thursday. But don’t get too excited. The chance is slight, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

That said, if we do see any drama, it could come during the Seahawks game, which kicks off at 5:20 p.m. Quite a way to welcome the division-rival Los Angeles Rams to CenturyLink Field.

“If we get the thunderstorms — which is only a possibility — and the temperatures are cold enough, there’s a chance we could see lightning and hail,” said weather-service meteorologist Dana Felton.

He said it’s more likely to be our fairly typical fall weather: showers and some wind. Temperatures are likely to be slightly cooler than usual for this time of year, Felton said.

The blustery weather is expected to continue through Friday and possibly into Saturday morning, he said, but Saturday afternoon and Sunday look dry.

Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Today will make it 7 days in a row with below normal high temperatures but the cool mornings are done for awhile. #WAwx pic.twitter.com/xzqBxknQi5 — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) October 3, 2019

