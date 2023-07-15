The National Weather Service predicts bluebird skies and highs in the low 80s in Seattle on Saturday, before a slight cooldown Sunday and a chance of rain as the weekend rolls into Monday.

Portland has a red flag warning — with temperatures predicted into the mid-90s — in effect from 2 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m., meaning high temperatures and humidity increase fire risks.

In the Seattle area, there is a 20% to 40% chance that highs will jump above 90 degrees Saturday in the southwest interior, especially around the South Puget Sound areas of Thurston and Mason counties, the weather service said.

Overnight lows will again cool into the 50s heading into Sunday as the ridge of high pressure shifts eastward.

Cloud cover nudging in from the coast on Sunday will keep temperatures slightly lower — but still in the 80s — across the Seattle area to wrap up the weekend.

Saturday’s sunny skies and peak-summer warmth comes as Seattle’s air quality index remains good, and projected to stay healthy into next week. That’ll be good news for the thousands of riders cranking out 206 miles in the annual Seattle to Portland bike race, which began at 5 a.m. Saturday morning.