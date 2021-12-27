With bone-chilling cold on tap for most of the week, officials are urging residents of the Seattle area to stay inside and off the roads if possible.

Though significant snow is not expected for the rest of the week, ice remains on roadways throughout the Puget Sound region and temperatures will remain low, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Thanks to a low pressure system and upper level trough that has bitter cold pouring into the region from Canada, record low temperatures for the day were recorded on Sunday.

In Seattle, it was 20 degrees, breaking the 1948 record of 22 degrees. It was 9 degrees in Bellingham, where the previous record was 12 degrees in 1971. It was 19 degrees in Quillayute, Clallam County, where the previous record was 23 degrees in 1978, according to the weather service

Brrr. It's cold out there! Record lows were set yesterday on 12/26:



Sea-Tac AP: 20°; old record 22° in 1948

NWS Seattle: 22°; old record 24° in 1924

Quillayute: 19°; old record 23° in 1978

Bellingham: 9°; old record 12° in 1971

Hoquiam: 25°; old record 26° in 1954



#wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 27, 2021

Highs are expected to remain in the 20s in Seattle and much of Western Washington through at least Wednesday, according to meteorologist Samantha Borth.

“It’s definitely the coldest of the season,” she said.

A weak weather system will skirt the region on Monday, bringing possible flurries but very little accumulation, she said. More snow and accumulation is possible Thursday into Friday, when a bigger system arrives.

Mostly dry & cold through WED. Chance for light snow each day, but no significant accumulations expected. Another system WED Nite/THU will bring slightly warmer air, but also a mix of rain & snow. Keep an eye on the latest forecasts towards the end of the week. #wawx pic.twitter.com/GD6mlEykvJ — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 27, 2021

Temperatures are predicted to rise into the 30s and low 40s over the weekend, but then freeze again, bringing another round of road treachery.

If you have to go out onto the roads, go slow and give yourself more following distance and more time to react, officials said.