You want May flowers? Then you have to put up with the April showers, right?

Here’s your first opportunity.

The National Weather Service reports a strong storm system is moving into the region Sunday evening, bringing with it winds, pounding surf along Pacific Coast beaches, possible thunderstorms and snow in the passes.

“It’s a pretty strong storm,” said NWS Meteorologist Gary Schneider. “It will present us with a variety of hazards.”

Officials are warning that there may be some flooding along the rivers, and that the danger of avalanches in the mountains will increase sharply over the next couple of days.

Significantly, Schneider said there will be heavy snow in the passes, with upwards of 20 inches at Stevens Pass and close to that amount at Snoqualmie. Elsewhere can expect windy conditions and rain. The strongest winds will be felt along the coasts, where residents can expect gusts of up to 60 miles an hour.

Inland and around the Puget Sound area, the winds will be steady around 20 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 45 mph. The weather services warns residents to expect some power outages and tree limb damage. The strongest winds will be felt throughout Monday, initially coming from the south but shifting from the west as the storm front moves inland.

Winds will begin Sunday afternoon and increase overnight, Schneider said.

Rain in the lowlands and snow in the mountains will begin Sunday afternoon and persist through Tuesday, Schneider said. He said to expect thunderstorms, which are a relative rarity in the Northwest when compared to the rest of the country.

Residents living along rivers can expect a sharp rise in river levels Sunday through Monday, though widespread flooding is not expected, Schneider said.

Perhaps most significant, he said, will be the ocean swell along the Pacific Coast, which could reach 20-23 feet. He warned that people should stay off the beaches due to the large and unpredictable waves.