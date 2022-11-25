Driving over the mountain passes after Thanksgiving? Don’t wait too long to get moving.

The National Weather Service predicts Snoqualmie and Stevens passes will get 1 to 2 inches of snow Friday afternoon and evening. Heavier snowfall is on the way Saturday through Monday, however, when between 14 and 20 inches is expected at the two passes, said meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

In Seattle, most of that precipitation will fall as familiar winter rain. But between Sunday night and Monday, the city could get a rain-snow mix with little accumulation, especially in areas near Puget Sound, he said.

Meteorologists are still watching a cold air system from British Columbia that could arrive midweek, potentially bringing another opportunity for lowland snow and a rain-snow mix.

“That’s kind of far out, and there’s a lot of uncertainty in the forecast,” DeFlitch said.