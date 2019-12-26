Clear skies, near-freezing temperatures, a light wind and moisture left over from our deluge last week mean those who are on the road early Thursday should watch out for black ice.

The National Weather Service in Seattle warned of the potential hazards of driving on a foggy morning with icy roads, advising folks in vehicles to slow down, especially on roadways where moisture gathers, bridges and overpasses, and untreated roads.

Once the fog lifts, Thursday’s weather is expected to be nice and a “good day to go snowshoeing in the mountains,” said weather-service meteorologist Jeff Michalski.

On Thursday afternoon and into Friday, a weak weather system will bring a return of light rain to the lower Puget Sound region and a few inches of snow to the Cascade Mountains and passes, he said.

Friday will bring another break in the rain, with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 30s.

But don’t count on two dry weekend days, Michalski said. Another weak front with light rain will pass through the area on Saturday afternoon and night, and there’s a good chance of showers on Sunday, he said.