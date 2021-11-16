After days of persistent rain and flooding, city officials started to examine the damage in Bellingham on Tuesday.

The city saw more than 4.5 inches of rain in the span of 36 hours beginning Sunday. Lake Whatcom rose to 314 feet above sea level, leading to flooded streets and reports of untreated sewage in low-lying areas.

According to a news release posted on the city of Bellingham’s website, the extent of the damage to city and private property is not yet known.

“Many Bellingham residences, businesses and other properties were damaged by this storm and we are grateful no lives were lost to flooding or falling debris. Our thoughts are with our community members and those in north Whatcom County communities whose experiences have been devastating,” Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood said in the release.

According to The Associated Press, one person was reported missing in Whatcom County on Tuesday after being seen in floodwaters, and a motorist was injured in Bellingham after a tree fell on their vehicle.

As of late Tuesday morning, most city streets in Bellingham had reopened. Squalicum Parkway and Iowa Street near Interstate 5 remained closed as of midday Tuesday. The bridges at James Street and Meador will remain closed until water levels in Whatcom Creek drop.

The city will be posting updates until all roads are safe for travel at cob.org/road-closure-information.

“City parks and trails are still saturated, with trails near creeks and streams remaining unstable or impassable,” said Bellingham Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Oliver.

According to the city of Bellingham, wastewater treatment facilities and pump stations were at capacity throughout Sunday and Monday. Storm water overflow was discharged directly to Bellingham Bay to prevent overwhelming the existing systems.

The overflow structure is only authorized in extreme circumstances, according to the city, and was last used in 2009.