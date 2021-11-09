Looks like it’s going to be a blustery, busy weather day Tuesday with strong winds, periods of heavy rain, snow in the mountains, minor flooding and a risk of landslides, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

A high-wind advisory has been issued for areas in the Puget Sound region, including Seattle and Everett. A high-wind warning is in place for areas along the coast and the northern interior of Western Washington, said weather service meteorologist Mary Butwin.

A high-wind advisory is also in effect for areas in the east Puget Sound region, along the Cascade Mountains, including North Bend, Monroe, Bonney Lake and Maple Valley.

Gusts of wind up to 45 mph are expected in Seattle, Butwin said, while sustained winds of 55 mph are forecast for areas including Bellingham and the San Juan Islands.

A gust of 60 mph was recorded around 6 a.m. at the New Dungeness Lighthouse as the line of heavy rain passed by, she said.

Downed trees and scattered power outages were reported throughout the region through the night and more are expected Tuesday.

A line of heavy rain along the cold front will bring strong west winds behind it down the Strait of Juan de Fuca for the next hour. Winds 55 to 60 mph possible over the open water. #wawx pic.twitter.com/04jStNF1cr — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) November 9, 2021

The risk of landslides is elevated due to soaked earth from the last rounds of heavy rain, the current expected rain and the high winds that knock down or loosen the roots of the trees and make the land unstable, the weather service said.

In addition, there will be heavy snow in the Olympic and Cascade mountains above 3,500 feet as well as flooding from rivers in the coastal regions that’s expected to be exacerbated by the winds and an exceptionally high tide, she said.

Finally, there is a potential for some “severe” thunderstorms, Butwin said, particularly in the north interior of the region.

“If winds continue down the Strait at their current speed, a severe thunderstorm warning for wind may be issued for Island County soon,” NWS Seattle said on Twitter.

The winds are expected to intensify through midday and then begin to ease off in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, we are likely to see some lingering showers and and breezy conditions, but it should overall be a much clearer day, Butwin said.

But on Thursday and Friday, “We are looking at another atmospheric river situation,” she said.