Skiers excited for bluebird days in the Cascade Mountains this weekend might want to show up with an extra dose of caution.

The Northwest Avalanche Center in Seattle issued a special avalanche bulletin Wednesday evening, warning of dangerous conditions through Saturday afternoon in the Washington Cascades and Olympic Mountains and on Oregon’s Mount Hood.

Conditions are caused by the first big warmup of the season, the center said, with temperatures soaring into the 70s, 80s and possibly into the 90s at lower elevations by Friday. That heat will begin to thaw out the significant snowpack that has accumulated across the Pacific Northwest.

The sudden shift means there will be a higher chance of wet snow avalanches and cornice fall, the Northwest Avalanche Center said, some of which could be “very large and destructive.”

Those exploring the backcountry should take precautions, officials said, including traveling early in the cooler part of the day and avoiding areas that might be prone to avalanches, like higher-elevation terrain and areas directly beneath steep overhangs.

It’s also wise to carry the trifecta of avalanche emergency gear: a transceiver, snow probe and packable snow shovel.

While specialized safety training is recommended for anyone doing serious backcountry skiing, basic education on avalanche safety is also available online.