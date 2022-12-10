Coastal flood advisories and avalanche warnings were in effect Saturday as Western Washington’s spate of wet weather continues.

The weather system is heading south but is expected to leave a trail of rain and snow showers across much of the western half of the state.

In the Seattle metro and lowlands, rain may turn to scattered showers by afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Near the Hood Canal area, slushy snow overnight had turned to rain by Saturday morning.

But drivers considering heading toward the Cascades should beware of winter storm warnings east of Seattle and check for road closures throughout the day.

Concerns about avalanche risk closed U.S. Highway 2 in both directions near Leavenworth, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

An overnight snowstorm dropped 8-15 inches on much of the Olympics and Cascades, the Northwest Avalanche Center reported. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow are expected near Leavenworth, and elevations above 3,000 feet could get 3 to 8 inches.

More snow in the forecast and higher temperatures throughout the day “is just a recipe for avalanche,” said Lauren Loebsack, a spokesperson for WSDOT. Highway 2, she said, will likely be closed all day.

Drivers heading east are being redirected to Chumstick Highway, she said, and to should be prepared to take it slow.

Coastal flood advisories were also active Saturday morning around much of Puget Sound Saturday, though no flooding was reported, said NWS meteorologist Kayla Mazurkiewicz.

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect this morning for areas around Puget Sound, Hood Canal, Admiralty Inlet and the Northern Inland Waters. The combination of high astronomical tide + low pressure may lead to minor tidal overflow.



Dry weather is expected by Sunday.

“If everyone is tired of the rain already, Sunday and Monday should be relatively drier,” Mazurkiewicz said. “But it probably will remain cool for the remainder of the week.”