Night owls in parts of Seattle got quite a show in the wee hours Monday, when aurora borealis — also known as the northern lights — danced across the sky.

The National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted that the aurora was “clearly visible from our roof as of 2 a.m.” despite light pollution from the city.

The agency, whose offices are near Warren G. Magnuson Park, shared a long-exposure photograph that captured the movement of the auroral bands.