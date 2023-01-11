An atmospheric river moving from storm-battered California will bring heavy rainfall and flooding risks to Western Washington through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

About 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain accompanied by possible river flooding are expected in the lowlands, said weather service meteorologist Samantha Borth. High winds began to move into the region on Wednesday, Borth said, accompanying a “slew of hazards” that includes flooding, rain and landslide potential.

The weather service warned that heavy rainfall will increase the threat of landslides throughout the region.

A flood warning beginning late Wednesday night is in effect for Skokomish River at Potlatch in Mason County.

Rain began to hit the coast Wednesday afternoon before moving inland through the evening hours, affecting the Seattle-area evening commute, Borth said.

Wind gusts could reach 35 mph on Thursday, potentially causing localized power outages and downed tree limbs.

Advertising

Borth said the Olympic Peninsula will be hit the hardest by heavy rain, which can be expected into Saturday. Generally up to 5 inches is expected over the Olympics, with over 8 inches of rain possible in some areas.

High surf will cause localized beach erosion and dangerous surf conditions.

Snow levels have remained low over the Cascades, Borth said, but snow is expected along Stevens Pass Thursday morning and travelers should check forecasts and road conditions before heading out.

Avalanche control will close Stevens Pass starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Cleanup can take up to two hours.

Temperatures in Seattle are expected to remain mild, with lows in the 40s and highs in the early 50s throughout the rest of the week.

Heavy rains over the mountains will turn more showery before a more widespread area of rain moves into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, according to the weather service.