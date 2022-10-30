Better hope that Halloween costume is waterproof. The spookiest day of the year could also be one of its wettest so far.

Starting Sunday afternoon and continuing through Monday, an atmospheric river of rain and gusty winds will start dousing the Seattle area with some of the first proper Pacific Northwest weather of the year.

Things are expected to lighten up by Monday evening, when kids will be out trick-or-treating. But there’s still a chance of showers.

Sunday night and Monday together could mark the wettest days of the year after a dry fall of wildfire haze and record heat, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The weather system, which picked up moisture over the Pacific Ocean and traveled East, started trickling into Seattle’s rain shadow cast by the Olympic mountains Sunday morning.

Seattle could see up to an inch of precipitation over the next 36 hours, but rain is expected to ease up on Monday with more scattered showers. Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s Monday night after the sun sets around 5:53 p.m.

The Olympic Peninsula is seeing the most rain right now, as it usually does with these sorts of events. The San Juan Islands are also expected to be pelted with heavier winds and rain.

Watch out for your storm drains, said National Weather Service meteorologist Mary Butwin. Clogged leaves could lead to some localized flooding.

Forecasters anticipate a similar weather system could move through Seattle next weekend, but they’re still not quite sure.

It’s officially stormy — and spooky — season.